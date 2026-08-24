Brazilian HRC exports fell 72 pc in July; imports rose 223 pc amid antidumping concerns

Brazil exported 5,900 metric tons (mt) of hot-rolled coils (HRC) in July and imported 52,300 mt, compared with 21,100 mt exported and 16,200 mt imported in June.

Analysts say the sharp month-on-month shifts reflect expectations that antidumping duties may be imposed on HRC imports. The measures have reportedly been postponed until October and may apply to origins beyond China.

All exports went to South American countries. Shipments were made by ArcelorMittal (2,900 mt at $658/mt), Gerdau (2,400 mt at $514/mt), and Usiminas (600 mt at $759/mt), all on FOB terms.

Imports came from Egypt (26,000 mt at $575/mt), Vietnam (14,400 mt at $498/mt), South Korea (8,200 mt at $479/mt), and China (3,700 mt at $417/mt), also on FOB terms.