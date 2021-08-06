France’s steel product import value up 43.6 percent in H1

Friday, 06 August 2021 12:02:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-June period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €4.84 billion, increasing by 43.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.03 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 27.8 percent, €235.94 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 48.4 percent, €434.78 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 51.3 percent, €262.71 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 49.8 percent, and €1.27 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 70.9 percent, all compared to the January-June period last year.