France's steel product import value down 30.6 percent in H1

Friday, 07 August 2020 16:21:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first half of this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.36 billion, decreasing by 30.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €800.20 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 18.2 percent, €157.30 million of cold rolled steel bars - down 38 percent, €285.97 million of cold rolled steel strip - falling by 23.4 percent, €175.07 million of cold drawn wire - declining by 21.7 percent, and €731.89 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 23.4 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.