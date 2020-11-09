France’s steel product import value down 27.9 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 09 November 2020 15:40:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first nine months this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €4.92 billion, decreasing by 27.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.16 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 18.3 percent, €225.42 million of cold rolled steel bars - down 33.4 percent, €430.41 million of cold rolled steel strip - falling by 20.9 percent, €266.98 million of cold drawn wire - declining by 17.8 percent, and €1.19 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 15 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.