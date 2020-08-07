﻿
France's steel product export value down 30.9 percent in H1

Friday, 07 August 2020 16:20:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first half of this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €3.55 billion, decreasing by 30.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €569.71 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 30.4 percent, €161.92 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 30.8 percent, €245.95 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 20.8 percent, €105.28 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 38.8 percent, and €281.60 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 18.8 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.


