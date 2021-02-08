France’s steel product export value down 26.9 percent in 2020

Monday, 08 February 2021 12:17:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2020 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.93 billion, decreasing by 26.9 percent year on year.

In the given year, France exported €1.07 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 25.7 percent, €307.11 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 24 percent, €494.91 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 15.3 percent, €238.57 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 24.1 percent, and €644.12 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 6.4 percent, all compared to 2019.