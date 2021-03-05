﻿
English
France’s steel product export value down 1.8 percent in January

Friday, 05 March 2021 12:50:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €709.76 million, decreasing by 1.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, France exported €65.92 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 30.7 percent, €28.72 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 10.5 percent, €42.53 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 14.4 percent, €22.27 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 9.5 percent, and €44.15 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 0.7 percent, all compared to January 2020.


