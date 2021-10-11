France’s metal industry output up 2.9 percent in August from July

Monday, 11 October 2021 11:14:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in August this year rose by 1.1 percent month on month, after a 0.7 percent month-on-month increase in July, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the June-August quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 5.1 percent year on year and increased by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter.

In August, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 2.9 percent compared to July, having remained stable month on month in July.

On the other hand, in August production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry rose by 9.7 percent on month-on-month basis after a 0.1 percent month-on-month rise recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was down by 1.8 percent month on month in the given month, after increasing by 1.4 percent in July compared to June. In the June-August quarter, output of the domestic construction industry increased by 0.5 percent quarter on quarter.