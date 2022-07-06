France’s metal industry output up 1.2 percent in May from April

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 11:52:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in May this year rose by 0.8 percent month on month, after a 0.5 percent month-on-month decrease in April, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the March-May quarter, France’s manufacturing output dropped by 0.4 percent year on year and by 0.9 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 1.2 percent compared to April, after a 1.9 percent decrease month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in May production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry increased by 15.3 percent on month-on-month basis after a 3.8 percent month-on-month increase recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry rose by 0.4 percent month on month in the given month after moving up by one percent in April compared to March. In the March-May quarter, output of the domestic construction industry rose by 0.9 percent quarter on quarter.