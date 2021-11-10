France’s metal industry output down 2.6 percent in September from August

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 11:14:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in September this year fell by 1.4 percent month on month, after a 1.1 percent month-on-month increase in August, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the July-September quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 2.7 percent year on year and increased by 1.3 percent quarter on quarter.

In September, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 2.6 percent compared to August, after a 2.9 percent increase month on month in August.

On the other hand, in September production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 14.6 percent on month-on-month basis after a 11.8 percent month-on-month rise recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was up by 2.6 percent month on month in the given month, after decreasing by 2.5 percent in August compared to July. In the July-September quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 2.2 percent quarter on quarter.