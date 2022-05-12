France’s metal industry output down 0.7 percent in Mar from Feb

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:13:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in March this year fell by 0.3 percent month on month, after a 0.9 percent month-on-month decrease in February, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the February-March quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 0.3 percent year on year and by 0.5 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.7 percent compared to February, after a 0.3 percent increase month on month in February.

On the other hand, in March production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 7.3 percent on month-on-month basis after a 5.4 percent month-on-month fall recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was down by 1.7 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 0.1 percent in February compared to January. In the February-March quarter, output of the domestic construction industry rose by 2.4 percent quarter on quarter.