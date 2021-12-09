France’s metal industry output down 0.6 percent in October from September

Thursday, 09 December 2021 11:04:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in October this year rose by 0.9 percent month on month, after a 1.6 percent month-on-month decrease in September, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the August-October quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 1.3 percent year on year and increased by one percent quarter on quarter.

In October, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.6 percent compared to September, after a 3.2 percent decrease month on month in September.

On the other hand, in October production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry rose by 0.8 percent on month-on-month basis after a 14.7 percent month-on-month fall recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was up by 4.8 percent month on month in the given month, after remaining stable in September compared to August. In the August-October quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter.