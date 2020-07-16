Ford Otosan to temporarily halt production at plants in Turkey

Thursday, 16 July 2020 11:18:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish automotive producer Ford Otosan has announced that it plans to temporarily suspend production at its Golcuk, Yenikoy and Eskisehir plants in Turkey due to annual leave and periodic maintenance. The production halts will be effective from July 30, lasting at least until August 15 at the Golcuk plant and until August 13 at the Yenikoy and Eskisehir plants.

The company stated that it will conduct periodic maintenance works during the downtime.

Ford Otosan has also announced that it has signed a six-year credit facility agreement worth almost $150 million with US-headquartered International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, for its investment plan which will focus on efficiency, capacity and modernization at its vehicle development and production plants in the next four years.