Fitch upgrades ratings for Metalloinvest, outlook remains stable

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 12:44:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term ratings of Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, from BB+ to BBB-. The company’s outlook remains stable, the agency said.

According to Fitch, the rating upgrade reflects the company’s robust financial results, underpinned by its systematic debt reduction, its continuing strong operational profile, including low-cost iron ore, pellets, HBI and long steel production.

Regarding the Russian steel market, the agency expects Russian steel demand to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2021, supported by construction and infrastructure spending that are aided by the government stimulus. Real GDP growth in Russia is forecast at around 3.7 percent for 2021 and 2.7 percent for 2022. Fitch stated that over the medium-term domestic steel demand will be constrained by lower GDP and industrial production growth as the government stimulus is wound down.