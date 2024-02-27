Fire breaks out at induction furnace of Turkey’s Tosçelik

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 11:57:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to local media reports, a fire broke out following the recent explosion in the induction furnace at the granule factory of Turkey-based Tosçelik, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, in Iskenderun. The fire, which was brought under control, caused material damage to the factory.

It was reported that a detailed investigation was launched into the cause of the fire. Concerns regarding industrial security in the region have increased as another explosion took place at Tosyalı Holding’s facilities in recent months.