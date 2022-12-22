﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı to commission Sarıseki plant with four million mt flats capacity

Thursday, 22 December 2022 11:44:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Tosyalı Holding will commission its Sarıseki plant in the Iskenderun second Organized Industrial Zone in Turkey in 2023, according to media reports.

The Sarıseki plant will have an annual production capacity of four million mt of flat steel. 

The company will contribute to the revival of the regional economy and provide additional employment for 1,500 people with the given plant. 

The plant which has two quantum technology steelworks and two ports will contribute to the country’s export of value-added products and to the narrowing of Turkey’s current account deficit, as SteelOrbis previously reported. With the technologies to be used, the Sarıseki plant will consume 15 percent less natural gas and 30 percent less electricity, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Tosyalı 

Similar articles

US flat rolled steel buyers “trending cautious” with their buys

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export offer prices stable in December

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices rise slightly amid shortage of some specifications, but mood bad

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flats prices firm in Turkey despite insufficient demand

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices gain, riding on improved buying interest from Africa, Gulf

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Emirati customers hesitate to book HRC amid higher import offers 

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkish retail flats prices increase, business activities still weak

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Italy’s steel imports and exports from non-EU countries down in January-October

22 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 12.2 percent in Oct from Sept

22 Dec | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to export long steel to Europe for first time

22 Dec | Steel News