Turkey’s Tosyalı to commission Sarıseki plant with four million mt flats capacity

Thursday, 22 December 2022 11:44:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tosyalı Holding will commission its Sarıseki plant in the Iskenderun second Organized Industrial Zone in Turkey in 2023, according to media reports.

The Sarıseki plant will have an annual production capacity of four million mt of flat steel.

The company will contribute to the revival of the regional economy and provide additional employment for 1,500 people with the given plant.

The plant which has two quantum technology steelworks and two ports will contribute to the country’s export of value-added products and to the narrowing of Turkey’s current account deficit, as SteelOrbis previously reported. With the technologies to be used, the Sarıseki plant will consume 15 percent less natural gas and 30 percent less electricity, SteelOrbis understands.