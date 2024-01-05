﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding boosts capacity with Spanish pipe producer acquisition

Friday, 05 January 2024 10:52:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steel producer Tosyalı Holding has announced that it has acquired Spanish steel pipe manufacturer Baika Steel Tubular System (STS), based at Alegria-Dulantzi in the Basque region. Strengthening its position in Europe, with this acquisition, the company aims to meet the rising demand for spiral pipes for hydrogen distribution in Europe amid the increasing use of hydrogen in production, by increasing its annual global pipe production capacity to over three million mt.

Tosyalı plans to increase STS’s spiral pipe production capacity from an annual 150,000 mt to 240,000 mt with new investments. In addition, these investments will strengthen the company’s green steel production in line with the EU Green Deal.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking M&A Tosyalı 

Similar articles

Saudi-based G5PS to supply spiral-welded steel pipes to Aramco

05 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices increase slightly

05 Jan | Tube and Pipe

EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

03 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 23.0 percent in October

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru to export gas pipes to Europe

02 Jan | Steel News

US rig count edges up while Canadian count drops sharply

02 Jan | Steel News

US DOC amends AD order on OCTG from South Korea

29 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or up slightly

28 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Greece’s Corinth Pipeworks

27 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru completes pipe shipments for BOTAS’ natural gas line project

27 Dec | Steel News