Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding boosts capacity with Spanish pipe producer acquisition

Turkish steel producer Tosyalı Holding has announced that it has acquired Spanish steel pipe manufacturer Baika Steel Tubular System (STS), based at Alegria-Dulantzi in the Basque region. Strengthening its position in Europe, with this acquisition, the company aims to meet the rising demand for spiral pipes for hydrogen distribution in Europe amid the increasing use of hydrogen in production, by increasing its annual global pipe production capacity to over three million mt.

Tosyalı plans to increase STS’s spiral pipe production capacity from an annual 150,000 mt to 240,000 mt with new investments. In addition, these investments will strengthen the company’s green steel production in line with the EU Green Deal.