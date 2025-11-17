FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 671.5 billion in Jan-Oct, up 5.7% 2025

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-October period this year amounted to RMB 671.5 billion ($94.6 billion), up 5.7 percent year on year.

Since the beginning of this year, CRC has continued to accelerate the construction of key projects, focusing on the main projects outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan and on strengthening the railway network in central and western regions. Investment has been prioritized for high-speed railways, freight corridors, and the upgrading of hubs, laying the foundation for achieving the annual investment targets.

As planned by CRC, China aims to complete railway infrastructure investments of RMB 590 billion in 2025.

$1 = RMB 7.0816