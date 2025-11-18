 |  Login 
MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.7 percent in Nov 3-9 2025

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 09:16:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 3-9 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, coking coal and smoke-free lump coal increased by 1.4 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.


