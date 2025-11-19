China’s steel bar exports increase by 45.9 percent in January-October 2025

In the January-October period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 15.55 million mt, up 45.9 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.43 million mt, up 12.3 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 6.45 million mt in the given period, increasing by 33.9 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.62 million mt, 210,000 mt and 690,000 mt, up 28.1 percent, down 5.1 percent and up 9.7 percent year on year, while decreasing by 3.6 percent, 22.2 percent and 5.5 percent month on month, respectively.