China’s iron ore output down 3.2 percent in January-October 2025

In the January-October period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 851.736 million mt, decreasing by 3.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In October alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 84.033 million mt, decreasing by 2.9 percent year on year, while down 0.28 percent month on month.

In October, import iron ore prices edged up first, moved down later, while rebounding again at the end of the given month. The lowest iron ore price level of $103/mt during the given month was seen on October 1-8, while the highest level of $108/mt was observed on October 13, according to SteelOrbis’ data.