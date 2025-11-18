 |  Login 
China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 8 percent in January-October 2025

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 09:18:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 11.44 million mt of coal in October this year, up 0.9 percent year on year, while it sold 21.88 million mt of coal in the given month, down 12.8 percent year on year. 

In particular, in October, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 12.3 million mt, up 4.5 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, China Coal Energy produced 113.02 million mt of coal, down 0.6 percent year on year, while it sold 212.24 million mt of coal in the given period, down 8.0 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first ten months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 113.75 million mt, up 1.4 percent year on year.


