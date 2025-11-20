 |  Login 
MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.2 percent in Nov 10-16, 2025

Thursday, 20 November 2025 09:50:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 10-16 period this year the average finished steel price in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of both hot rolled steel strip and common steel plate declined by 0.4 percent, the average prices of rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of steel channels remained stable, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal increased by 1.7 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Steel Futures 

