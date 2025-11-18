 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 8.2 percent in January-October 2025

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 09:18:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 352.5 million mt in the January-October period this year, down 8.2 percent year on year. In the given period, China Shenhua Energy produced 277.3 million mt of coal, down 1.1 percent year on year.

In October this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 36 million mt of coal, down 5.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 0.8 percent month on month, while it produced 26.4 million mt of coal, down 7.4 percent year on year and decreasing by 2.9 percent month on month.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Steel Futures 

Similar articles

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 8 percent in January-October 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

Fourth round of local coke price hikes in China accepted, but further rise questionable

14 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW’s coal and coke sales exceed plans in October 2025

14 Nov | Steel News

Global coking coal exports drop slightly in Jan-Sep 2025 on weak steel market sentiment

14 Nov | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 11 percent in January-October

11 Nov | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 8% in April-October 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 31.74 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

05 Nov | Steel News

Rises in ex-Australia coking coal prices more confident owing to China’s buying

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coke producers propose third round of local prices increase in China

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials