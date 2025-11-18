China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 8.2 percent in January-October 2025

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 352.5 million mt in the January-October period this year, down 8.2 percent year on year. In the given period, China Shenhua Energy produced 277.3 million mt of coal, down 1.1 percent year on year.

In October this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 36 million mt of coal, down 5.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 0.8 percent month on month, while it produced 26.4 million mt of coal, down 7.4 percent year on year and decreasing by 2.9 percent month on month.