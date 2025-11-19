 |  Login 
China’s HRC output increases by 5.3 percent in January-October 2025

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 10:19:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 187.496 million mt, increasing by 5.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 40.346 million mt, up 7.9 percent year on year.     

In October alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production amounted to 18.145 million mt and 4.397 million mt, up 6.3 percent and 10.7 percent year on year, while decreasing by 0.67 percent and 5.13 percent month on month, respectively.

In October, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved sideways first due to the National Day holiday, moved down later, while rebounding by the end of the month. The highest price level for HRC in October was seen at RMB 3,465/mt ($488/mt) on October 1-8 and the lowest level was observed on October 21-22 at RMB 3,360/mt ($473/mt). 


