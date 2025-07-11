 |  Login 
Exports of heavy plates from Brazil stable in June

Friday, 11 July 2025 20:01:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 15,900 mt of heavy plates in June, the same volume of May, according to the foreign trade agency, SISCOMEX.

The heavy plates exports of June were destined to the US (8,800 mt at $589/mt) and to South American countries (7,100 mt at $941/mt), FOB conditions.

Gerdau exported 8,800 mt at $589/mt and Usiminas 7,000 mt at $939/mt, while CSN, ArcelorMittal, and traders exported small volumes.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 4,700 mt of heavy plates in June, against 1,400 mt in May.

The imports were from China (4,400 mt at $625/mt) and Europe (300 mt at $1,260/mt).


