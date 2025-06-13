Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline in May

Brazil exported 15,900 mt of heavy plates in May against 17,200 mt in April, according to the foreign trade agency, COMEX.

The heavy plates exports of April were destined to South American countries (15,300 mt at $913/mt) and Trinidad and Tobago (600 mt at $735/mt), FOB conditions.

Usiminas exported 15,200 mt at $914/mt, Gerdau 600 mt at $737/mt, and CSN 100 mt at $835/mt, all FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,400 mt of heavy plates in May against 300 mt in April.

The imports were from Asia (1,300 mt, of which 1,200 mt at $630/mt from China) and Europe (100 mt at $1,268/mt), also FOB conditions.