 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Exports...

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline in May

Friday, 13 June 2025 00:08:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 15,900 mt of heavy plates in May against 17,200 mt in April, according to the foreign trade agency, COMEX.

The heavy plates exports of April were destined to South American countries (15,300 mt at $913/mt) and Trinidad and Tobago (600 mt at $735/mt), FOB conditions.

Usiminas exported 15,200 mt at $914/mt, Gerdau 600 mt at $737/mt, and CSN 100 mt at $835/mt, all FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,400 mt of heavy plates in May against 300 mt in April.

The imports were from Asia (1,300 mt, of which 1,200 mt at $630/mt from China) and Europe (100 mt at $1,268/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US issues preliminary results of CVD review on CTL plate from S. Korea

13 Jun | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24, 2025

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ansteel wins tender to supply medium steel plate for Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge

11 Jun | Steel News

UK launches antidumping probe on HR steel plate from S. Korea

10 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices edge down slightly

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 23, 2025

05 Jun | Flats and Slab

US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium

05 Jun | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 31.3 percent in March from February

30 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 1.1 percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News

US plates in coil imports down 17.5 percent in March from February

29 May | Steel News