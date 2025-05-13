 |  Login 
Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in April

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 19:46:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 17,200 mt of heavy plates in April, against 9,900 mt in March, according to the foreign trade agency, COMEX.

The heavy plates exports of April were all destined to South American countries.

Usiminas exported 16,700 mt at $936/mt, traders shipped 200 mt at $930/mt, Gerdau 200 mt at $798/mt, and ArcelorMittal 100 mt at $804/mt, all FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 300 mt of heavy plates in April against 1,600 mt in March.

The imports were from China (150 mt at $546/mt) and Europe (150 mt at $1,691/mt), also FOB conditions.


