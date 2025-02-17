 |  Login 
Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline sharply in January

Monday, 17 February 2025 21:13:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 3,300 mt of heavy plates in January against 6,000 mt in December.

In January, Gerdau shipped 2.300 mt of heavy plates at $659/mt, Usiminas shipped 500 mt at $929/mt, Arcelor Mittal shipped 400 mt at $1,785/mt, while small volumes were shipped by CSN and by traders, all FOB conditions.

The destinations of the exports were South American countries (1,700 mt at $785/mt), the US (1,200 mt at $604/mt mt), and Singapore (400 mt at $1,785/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 2,000 mt of heavy plates in January against 300 mt December.

The imports in January were from China (1,700 mt at $759/mt), Europe (200 mt at $1,516/mt), and India (100 mt at $60/mt).


