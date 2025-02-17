Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline sharply in January

Brazil exported 3,300 mt of heavy plates in January against 6,000 mt in December.

In January, Gerdau shipped 2.300 mt of heavy plates at $659/mt, Usiminas shipped 500 mt at $929/mt, Arcelor Mittal shipped 400 mt at $1,785/mt, while small volumes were shipped by CSN and by traders, all FOB conditions.

The destinations of the exports were South American countries (1,700 mt at $785/mt), the US (1,200 mt at $604/mt mt), and Singapore (400 mt at $1,785/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 2,000 mt of heavy plates in January against 300 mt December.

The imports in January were from China (1,700 mt at $759/mt), Europe (200 mt at $1,516/mt), and India (100 mt at $60/mt).