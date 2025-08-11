 |  Login 
Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in July

Monday, 11 August 2025 20:28:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 30,800 mt of heavy plates in July against 15,900 mt in June, according to the foreign trade agency, SISCOMEX.

The heavy plates exports of July were destined to the US (17,700 mt at $699/mt) and to South American countries (13,100 mt at $882/mt), FOB conditions.

Usiminas exported 22,600 mt at $812/mt, Gerdau 7,800 mt at $685/mt, and ArcelorMittal exported 400 mt at $604/mt.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 4,900 mt of heavy plates in July against 4,700 mt in June.

The imports were from Asia (4,200 mt, of which 4,000 mt at $548/mt from China) and Europe (700 mt at $1,548/mt).


