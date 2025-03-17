Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase sharply in February

Brazil exported 20,200 mt of heavy plates in February against 3,300 mt in January.

In February, Gerdau shipped 10,100 mt of heavy plates at $556/mt, Usiminas shipped 9,300mt at $957/mt, Arcelor Mittal shipped 700 mt at $549/mt, and CSN shipped 100 mt at $906/mt, all FOB conditions.

The destinations of the exports were South American countries (10,200 mt at $926/mt), and Switzerland (10,000 mt at $554/mt).

The exports to Switzerland, all by Gerdau, were made at prices far lower than current market prices.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 800 mt of heavy plates in February against 2,000 mt in January.

The imports in January were from China (600 mt at $704/mt), Europe (100 mt at $960/mt), while small volumes were imported from India and from the US.