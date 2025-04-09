Exports of heavy plates from Brazil declined in March

Brazil exported 9,900 mt of heavy plates in March against 20,200 mt in February.

Except for 700 mt at $695/mt, FOB conditions, shipped by Gerdau to Trinidad and Tobago, the heavy plates exports of March were destined to South American countries.

Usiminas exported 9,100 mt at $960/mt, while traders shipped 100 mt at $1,069/mt.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,600 mt of heavy plates in March against 800 mt in February.

The imports were from China (1,100 mt at $601/mt), Europe (300 mt at $1,103/mt), Hong Kong (100 mt at $563/mt), and the US (100 mt at $1,174/mt), also FOB conditions.