 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Exports...

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil declined in March

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 19:10:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 9,900 mt of heavy plates in March against 20,200 mt in February.

Except for 700 mt at $695/mt, FOB conditions, shipped by Gerdau to Trinidad and Tobago, the heavy plates exports of March were destined to South American countries.

Usiminas exported 9,100 mt at $960/mt, while traders shipped 100 mt at $1,069/mt.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,600 mt of heavy plates in March against 800 mt in February.

The imports were from China (1,100 mt at $601/mt), Europe (300 mt at $1,103/mt), Hong Kong (100 mt at $563/mt), and the US (100 mt at $1,174/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

07 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 14, 2025

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s Chubu Steel Plate resumes production

02 Apr | Steel News

Shagang Group cuts local steel plate prices by $14/mt for April

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

31 Mar | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 2.3 percent in January-February

31 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 3.9 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

Turkey finds dumping against heavy plate from South Korea

27 Mar | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2025

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local plate relatively stable in Turkey, foreign sellers adopt different price policies

27 Mar | Flats and Slab