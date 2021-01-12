﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Excellent scenario for Brazil’s CSN, says investment firm

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 21:52:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Investment brokerage firm Planner said in a report this week that Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is currently experiencing “an excellent momentum” due to increasing steel and iron ore prices.

The report said CSN’s positive momentum is also fueled by a likely increase in demand for steel and iron ore, which increase the prospects of reduced debt for the company, as well as the proposed IPO of its mining business.

“All these (factors) will lead to an expressive increase of (the steelmaker’s) profitability with reduced debt, which has always been a risk for the company,” the report said.

Citing data from Brazil’s steel association, IABr, Planner said domestic steel sales in Brazil should increase 5.3 percent in 2021, as compared to 2020.


Tags: Brazil  South America  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN)  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Jan

New details reported for Samarco’s first iron ore pellet shipment
08  Jan

Vale to report strong results in 2021 despite limited output
23  Dec

Gerdau experiments with natural gas-fueled truck at its Varzea do Lopes iron ore mine
15  Dec

Vale concludes last iron ore shipments using older vessels
15  Dec

CSN plans to increase Capex spending in 2021