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EU's new steel import quota system reshapes sourcing strategies for Belgian traders

Tuesday, 14 July 2026 11:50:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Union’s new steel import quota system officially entered into force on July 1, 2026, introducing a revised tariff-rate quota regime that significantly changes how steel imports are managed across the bloc, with important implications for Belgian steel traders, according to the statement of Belmetal, Belgian association of metal distribution.

The European Commission set country- and product-specific quota allocations and making the EU's new steel market protection mechanism fully operational.

Twelve FTA partners receive preferential treatment

Before finalizing the quota allocations, the European Commission held negotiations with several countries that have free trade agreements (FTAs) with the EU. Under the final allocation, 12 FTA partners received more favorable treatment than initially proposed. These include the UK, Ukraine, Switzerland, Serbia, North Macedonia, South Korea, and Turkey, among others.

According to the Commission, the approach is intended to preserve security of supply, respect existing trade agreements and maintain diversified import sources. Ukraine also benefits from a dedicated preferential regime reflecting its exceptional security situation.

The new quota regime introduces several allocation mechanisms, including:

  • Country-specific quotas for major exporting countries;
  • Separate quotas for FTA partners;
  • Residual quotas for “Other countries”;
  • Additional FTA quotas that become available after country-specific quotas have been exhausted.

As a result, importers will need to monitor quarterly quota availability more closely and adjust sourcing strategies according to the country of origin.

Belgian traders face greater monitoring requirements

Belgium is one of Europe's largest steel distribution and processing hubs, making the new quota system particularly significant for local traders. The revised framework is expected to influence product availability, sourcing strategies, steel prices and delivery lead times.

Although the new system provides greater predictability, it also increases the administrative complexity of importing steel into the EU. Companies importing steel into Belgium will need to closely monitor quota utilization throughout each quarter to avoid the 50 percent out-of-quota duty.


Tags: Belgium European Union Opinion Quotas & Duties 

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