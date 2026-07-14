US raw steel production decreases by 0.9 percent - week 28, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 11, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.840 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 11, 2026, decreased 0.9 percent from the previous week ending July 4, 2026, when production was 1.856 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.4 percent.

Production was 1.771 million net tons in the week ending July 11, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 3.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 11, 2026, was 49.952 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.8 percent. That is up 5.9 percent from 47.171 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.