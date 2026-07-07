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US raw steel production increases by 0.8 percent - week 27, 2026

Tuesday, 07 July 2026 01:37:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 4, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.856 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 80.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 4, 2026, increased 0.8 percent from the previous week ending June 27, 2026, when production was 1.842 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.8 percent.

Production was 1.780 million net tons in the week ending July 4, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.9 percent. The current week production represents a 4.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 4, 2026, was 48.112 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.8 percent. That is up 6.0 percent from 45.400 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.8 percent.


Tags: Raw Mat US North America 

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