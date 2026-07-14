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ArcelorMittal Calvert advances construction of NOES electrical steel project in Alabama

Tuesday, 14 July 2026 09:45:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

ArcelorMittal Calvert, US-based flat steel producer wholly owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, announced via social media that it is continuing to advance construction of its non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NOES) project at its Calvert steelworks in Alabama. In a recent update, the company said work is progressing on the integration and optimization of major production line components.

The facility will be capable of producing up to 150,000 mt of NOES annually, depending on the product mix. The company announced the $1.2 billion investment in February last year, positioning the plant to serve the automotive and mobility sector, renewable electricity production, and other industrial and commercial markets, including electric motors and generators, as SteelOrbis reported previously.

The project scope includes an annealing pickling line, a cold-rolling mill, an annealing coating line, a packaging and slitter line, and additional ancillary equipment for specialized electrical steel manufacturing. ArcelorMittal has stated that the project reduces US dependency on electrical steel imports by expanding domestic NOES production.

The facility is being built near ArcelorMittal Calvert's existing operations in Mobile County. The plant is expected to create up to 1,300 jobs during construction and more than 200 permanent positions once operational, said the company in a statement. The company expects first NOES production to commence in the second half of 2027.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

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