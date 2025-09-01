ArcelorMittal Canada files $2.7 million lawsuit against Liberty Steel over billet contract breach

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada has filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Liberty Steel & Wire Peoria in the US District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The case revolves around allegations of non-payment and mishandling of billets under a supply contract signed in October 2023.

Allegations in the lawsuit

According to the filing, Liberty Steel allegedly failed to pay for billets as stipulated in the contract, improperly disposed of consigned billets and demolished its Georgetown facility while still holding ArcelorMittal’s materials.

The lawsuit claims damages of approximately $2.7 million, plus 12 percent annual interest, citing breach of contract, conversion, and unjust enrichment.