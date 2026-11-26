The European Commission has published an information document outlining the purchase, holding, surrender and repurchase procedures for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) certificates.

According to the document, certificate sales are scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027. Importers must purchase all certificates required for embedded emissions in CBAM goods imported during 2026 between February 1 and September 30, 2027.

First annual declaration and surrender deadline set for September 30, 2027

Starting in 2027, importers must submit their annual CBAM declarations by September 30 for imports made during the preceding calendar year. The declaration reports imported quantities, embedded emissions and the corresponding number of certificates. The required certificates must be surrendered after submission of the annual declaration and by the same deadline. The first annual declaration and certificate surrender for 2026 imports are therefore due by September 30, 2027.

Under the general rule, importers must hold certificates corresponding to at least 50 percent of the embedded emissions in all CBAM goods imported since the beginning of the year at the end of each quarter. However, no quarterly holding obligation applies in 2026. Certificate purchases, holdings and surrender will be managed through the CBAM Registry from February 1, 2027.

Free allocation and carbon prices paid abroad affect certificate requirements

One CBAM certificate corresponds to one metric ton of CO₂ equivalent. To determine the final number of certificates to purchase, the free allocation adjustment and carbon prices paid in a third country must be deducted where applicable. Certificate pricing will be quarterly for 2026 and weekly from 2027 onwards. Prices will be available on the official CBAM Certificate Price page and in the CBAM Registry.

Importers with excess certificates remaining after annual surrender may request repurchase by October 31. The general repurchase limit corresponds to the number of certificates they were required to purchase to meet their quarterly obligation. Under the general cancellation rule, excess certificates that have expired and have not been repurchased will be cancelled by the Commission on November 1, two years after their purchase. A special timetable applies to certificates purchased for embedded emissions in 2026. These certificates can only be repurchased in 2027, with any excess certificates cancelled on November 1, 2027.