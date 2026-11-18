The European Commission has established detailed rules for deducting carbon prices paid in non-EU countries from importers' obligations under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2498.

The deductions will reduce the number of CBAM certificates that authorized declarants must surrender. Notably, Turkey's Emissions Trading System (ETS) is explicitly included among the recognized carbon-pricing mechanisms, alongside systems in China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom and several other countries.

Carbon-price deductions must reflect actual payments after compensation

Under the regulation, importers may claim deductions for carbon taxes, levies, fees and payments under mandatory emissions trading or baseline-and-credit systems, provided these mechanisms impose binding obligations on producers and apply to both domestically sold and exported goods. The deductible amount must correspond to the carbon price effectively paid on emissions embedded in imported products, including relevant precursor emissions. Free allowances, exemptions, reduced tax rates, refunds and other compensation must be deducted when calculating the effective carbon price. Where actual embedded-emissions data are used, importers may rely on independently certified carbon prices or default carbon prices published by the European Commission.

However, when embedded emissions are calculated using CBAM default values, only the Commission's applicable default carbon price may be used. The resulting deduction will be converted into a reduction in CBAM certificates using the annual average certificate price. Foreign-currency payments must be converted into euros using the Commission's published annual exchange rates. Also, carbon costs paid under Turkey's ETS may qualify for CBAM deductions, provided the amounts claimed reflect actual payments after free allocation and other applicable compensation.

Independent certification required for carbon-price deductions

Operators of non-EU installations must prepare carbon-price reports using the Commission's electronic template and provide supporting evidence, including emissions verification documents, payment records, allowance transactions and information on rebates or compensation. Reports based on actual carbon prices must undergo independent certification with reasonable assurance. Certifiers must meet the relevant accreditation and independence requirements and assess whether the declared carbon costs were actually paid and correctly calculated.

For the 2026 and 2027 reporting periods, existing accredited CBAM emissions verifiers may temporarily perform carbon-price certification. This arrangement will expire on September 30, 2028, unless they obtain the required specific accreditation. From February 1, 2027, certification reports must be issued through the CBAM registry. The regulation also permits certain carbon credits to be included in deductible carbon costs, subject to eligibility requirements and price limits. International credits issued under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement are subject to a limit of 10 percent of the emissions reported under the relevant carbon-pricing mechanism. The European Commission must review the regulation by 2027 at the latest.