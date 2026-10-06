EU CBAM certificate price rises to €82.32 for Q3 2026

The European Commission has published the price of Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) certificates applicable to the third quarter of 2026 at €82.32 per certificate.

The Q3 price increased by €7.04, or 9.4 percent, compared with €75.28 in the second quarter. The CBAM certificate price stood at €75.36 in the first quarter of 2026.

Q4 CBAM certificate price to be published in January 2027

The price of CBAM certificates is calculated based on the weighted average of the auction clearing prices of allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

In 2026, the European Commission calculates and publishes one CBAM certificate price for each calendar quarter during the first calendar week following the end of the relevant quarter. Each quarterly price applies to CBAM certificates corresponding to emissions embedded in CBAM goods imported into the EU during that quarter. Accordingly, the €82.32 price will apply to emissions associated with CBAM goods imported during the third quarter of 2026.

The CBAM certificate price applicable to the fourth quarter of 2026 is scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027. From 2027 onwards, CBAM certificate prices will be calculated and published weekly instead of quarterly. CBAM certificates will be available for purchase through the common central platform starting in February 2027.