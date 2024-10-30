European commercial vehicle registrations up 5.3 percent in Jan-Sept

In the first nine months this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) increased by 5.3 percent year on year to 1,444,418 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the given period, all major EU markets saw gains in truck registrations, including Spain (+16.7%), Germany (+8.2%), Italy (+7.3%) and France (+5.8%).

New EU truck registrations recorded a decrease of 7.5 percent year on year to 249,708 units. This drop was driven by a 9.5 percent downturn in heavy truck sales. Bus sales, on the other hand, rose by 16 percent year on year compared to the first three quarters of 2023, totaling 27,400 units.