European commercial vehicle registrations up 21.6 percent in Q1

Thursday, 29 April 2021 11:45:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) rose by 95.3 percent year on year to 204,046 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

In March, nearly all EU countries posted double or triple-digit percentage gains, including the four major markets. The largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Italy (215.3%), France (166.7%), Spain (151.7%) and Germany (34.2%).

In the first three months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 501,703 units, up 21.6 percent on year-on-year basis. France (32.6%), Spain (11.1%) and Germany (4.9%) all saw increases.