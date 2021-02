Wednesday, 24 February 2021 11:56:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) decreased by 7.2 percent year on year to 141,462 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In January, France (5.7%) recorded growth, while Spain (-29.3%), Germany (-17.1%) and Italy (-6.7%) recorded contractions.