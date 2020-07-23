﻿
European commercial vehicle registrations down 33.7 percent in H1

Thursday, 23 July 2020 14:43:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 20.3 percent year on year to 165,283 units, although the rate of decline slowed compared to April and May, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

In June, new commercial vehicle registrations declined in major EU markets. The largest year-on-year decreases were recorded in Germany (-30.5), Spain (-24.2%) and Italy (-12.8%), while France recorded a modest increase (2.2%).

In the first six months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 748,421 units, down 33.7 percent on year-on-year basis due the losses recorded in earlier months. Spain (-44.8%), Italy (-35.4%), France (-32.0%) and Germany (-28.6%) saw the largest decreases.


