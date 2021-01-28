European commercial vehicle registrations down 18.9 percent in 2020

Thursday, 28 January 2021 15:14:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) decreased by 4.2 percent year on year to 170,122 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

In December, new commercial vehicle registrations posted mixed results in major EU markets. Germany (4.7%) and Spain (2.3%) recorded growth, while Italy (-9.4%) and France (-2.1%) recorded contractions.

In 2020, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 1.7 million units, down 18.9 percent on year-on-year basis. Despite the positive results recorded in September and November last year, the impact of the coronavirus-related lockdowns during the first half of the year continued to weigh on the full-year performance. Spain (-26.1%), France (-16.9%), Italy (-15.1%) and Germany (-14.8%) saw the largest decreases year on year.