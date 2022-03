Wednesday, 02 March 2022 15:39:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 11.1 percent year on year to 125,292 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the given month, Spain (-20.1%), France (-17.0%) and Germany (-3.1%) saw decreases in new commercial vehicle registrations, while new commercial vehicle registrations in Italy remained unchanged compared to January 2021.