EUROFER: High energy and carbon prices put decarbonization at risk

Friday, 17 December 2021 12:26:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has stated that high energy and carbon prices, which are above €80, risk undermining the decarbonization plans of the EU steel industry. EUROFER has warned that EU leaders must act swiftly and ensure climate goals are met cost effectively.

According to the statement, in the last few months energy-intensive companies that are most exposed to price hikes have already been forced to react by decreasing operations or temporarily closing plants. Gas and electricity prices have been rising by four-to-five-times compared to last year. Also, carbon price spikes up to €80-90 have an increasing impact on electricity prices.

According to EUROFER, the additional direct carbon costs for the steel industry will be nearly €14 billion in 2030 with business-as-usual emissions, or €8.4 billion if the sector is able to reduce its emissions by 30 percent by 2030 through the proposed €25 billion investments in clean technologies. This means that in 2030 an average EU steel company retrofitting its plant with clean technology will face €400 million carbon costs, while a similar non-EU company, such as China, Russia or Indonesia, exporting its ‘dirty’ steel into the EU market will bear only €30 million of costs, despite the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism levy at the border.

The EU aims to achieve its decarbonization target of 55 percent carbon emissions reduction by 2030 through a sustainable transition that allows the industry to invest.