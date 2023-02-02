﻿
EUROFER: Green Deal Industrial Plan must promote low-carbon steel projects

Thursday, 02 February 2023 13:40:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan to enhance the competitiveness of Europe’s net-zero industry and support the fast transition to climate neutrality. The plan aims to provide a more supportive environment for the scaling-up of the EU's manufacturing capacity for the net-zero technologies and products required to meet Europe’s ambitious climate targets.

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has stated that the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan must promote investment in the region comparable to the US Inflation Reduction Act to ensure low-carbon steel projects and other clean-tech investments take place. EUROFER added that the implementation of the plan was crucial to adopting a value chain approach focusing on all key upstream and downstream sectors that were indispensable for reaching the EU's climate and circular economy objectives. 

“We call on the commission to work out a concrete plan that secures access to timely, abundant and affordable fossil-free energy and hydrogen for steel and other sectors which are ready to speed up decarbonization, as well as access to Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage, together with more certainty for and swifter access to funding and permitting of projects. A structured, comprehensive and long-term EU proposal on industrial policy should aim at matching the level of incentives provided by our international competitors,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said.


