EUROFER: EU steel tube output to rise by 3% in 2022 and by 2.7% in 2023

Friday, 26 August 2022 17:43:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2022-2023/Q3 2022 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the fourth quarter last year output of the EU steel tube industry increased by five percent year on year, recording an increase in output for the fourth consecutive month. In 2021, output of the EU steel tube industry rebounded by 10.6 percent, after a decrease of 14.4 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to the EUROFER report, demand for large welded tubes from the oil and gas industry is not predicted to improve substantially in the longer term, despite the recent hikes in energy prices. The recent recovery of global oil demand is not expected to boost the launch of new pipelines in the short term. On the other hand, demand from the construction sector is set to recover a bit more robustly, whereas tube demand from the automotive and engineering sectors is forecast to remain relatively weaker.

EUROFER stated that it expects steel tube output in the EU to grow by three percent in 2022, followed by a 2.7 percent rise in 2023.